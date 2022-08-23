Missing Spencer County teen Kendall King found in Florida, police say

Officials with the Santa Claus Police Department in Spencer County, Indiana, say the search for a missing teen is over.
SCPD said Tuesday that missing 15-year-old Kendall King had been found in Jacksonville, Florida.
According to SCPD, investigators learned that King may be staying in a Jacksonville apartment. After authorities in Florida were notified, SCPD says King was located and removed from the apartment building without incident.
SCPD says King is currently being housed at the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Juvenile Assessment Center pending an extradition hearing through the Florida Justice System.
After Kendall was found, her family sent out a statement and said they wanted to make it clear that Kendall wasn't in trouble or facing any charges.
According to police, the Florida apartment building and its occupants remain under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the US Marshal Service.