Mom and daughter identified as victims in deadly Dubois County crash; Second child in critical condition

We're learning more information about a multiple-fatality crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday morning.
As reported Thursday morning, two people were killed in a crash that happened between a car and a tanker truck on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of the community of Saint Anthony.
The Indiana State Police now tells us that 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old Daughter Alayna Schnell both died in the crash.
Julie's 15-year-old Daughter, Addison Schnell, remains hospitalized in Louisville in critical condition after being life-flighted there following Thursday morning's crash, ISP said.
ISP says the tanker driver, 27-year-old William Craney, was taken to the hospital in Evansville, where he was in stable condition as of mid-day Thursday.
Julie Schnell was a high school teacher within the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools school district.
The district released the following statement following Thursday morning's incident:
“Dear GJCS Family and Friends, It is with deep sorrow that we report the death this morning of one of our high school teachers, Mrs. Julie Schnell, and her daughter Alayna in a tragic accident. Alaina was a vibrant young lady who attended Holy Trinity School. This is a tragedy for the entire Greater Jasper School family. We mourn for the loss of such an amazing teacher and friend. Our hearts ache in grief for the Schnell family during this time of immense loss. We wish to send our prayers to the family, as well as healing thoughts to Addison a high school student who remains hospitalized. She and the family will be needing the support of our community as they navigate this tremendous loss.”
The district went on to say that high school students had been informed, and that counselors were being made available to talk to students about the loss.
Authorities say they're still investigating the crash, with numerous items of evidentiary value to process including pictures, videos, statements, and measurements. They say their findings will be released at the end of the investigation.