Mom arrested for threatening to blow up Indiana school while waiting for her kids, police say

A mom is behind bars in Terre Haute, Indiana, after threatening to blow up a local school, police said Friday.
The Terre Haute Police Department says the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, when a parent was waiting for her children outside of Ben Franklin school.
At some point, the woman allegedly called the school and told them that if they didn’t hurry with her children she was going to blow up the school, police said.
Police say they identified the woman as Heather Montgomery.
Montgomery was arrested and booked into the Vigo County Jail on a felony intimidation charge.