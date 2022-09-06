 Skip to main content
Mom says her son spotted a bear at a park in Gibson County

  Updated
A mom told 44News that her 14-year-old son was at the South Side Park in Princeton when he recorded a video of the bear on his phone (Photo and video courtesy Ayden Smith)

A local mom says her son caught a glimpse of a bear at a park in Princeton, Indiana.

Ralanna Smith says her 14-year-old son Ayden was at South Side Park on South Stout Street Saturday when he spotted the bear and pulled out his phone to record a video.

We're told Ayden was at the park around 7 p.m. on Saturday when he saw the fuzzy creature.

It's not the first time a bear would have been spotted in southwest Indiana. Bear sightings had been previously confirmed in neighboring counties including Pike and Vanderburgh.

The Indiana DNR says that if you spot a bear in the wild, you should enjoy it from a distance and not approach it. You're also encouraged to report any sightings on the DNR's "Report A Mammal" page.

