Mom says her son spotted a bear at a park in Gibson County

A local mom says her son caught a glimpse of a bear at a park in Princeton, Indiana.
Ralanna Smith says her 14-year-old son Ayden was at South Side Park on South Stout Street Saturday when he spotted the bear and pulled out his phone to record a video.
We're told Ayden was at the park around 7 p.m. on Saturday when he saw the fuzzy creature.
It's not the first time a bear would have been spotted in southwest Indiana. Bear sightings had been previously confirmed in neighboring counties including Pike and Vanderburgh.
The Indiana DNR says that if you spot a bear in the wild, you should enjoy it from a distance and not approach it. You're also encouraged to report any sightings on the DNR's "Report A Mammal" page.