Monday afternoon finals canceled at USI due to power outage

The University of Southern Indiana says finals for some students are being canceled Monday afternoon due to a power outage.
According to a statement from USI, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. finals are canceled due to a power outage affecting the area. Students whose finals were canceled should work with faculty to reschedule, USI said.
As of about 3 p.m., CenterPoint Energy's outage map said that there were about 1,397 total customers without power, with more than 1,000 of those customers located in western Vanderburgh County, near USI.
You can see emergency updates from USI at usi.edu/emergency or on Facebook.