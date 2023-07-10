Monday hearing canceled, new court dates set in Amy Word case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There have been some changes in the court schedule for a business owner and school member who was arrested in Evansville.

Amy Word was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing on Monday morning, but court records show that hearing was canceled.

As we reported, new documents were recently filed in the case. Word made an online statement about one of those filings, and said that it was a response to EPD's motion to quash a subpoena that was previously filed. The document alleges an EPD detective is using someone who embezzled money from Word as a chief witness for the felony charge against her.

Word now has a new hearing set for July 20 at 9 a.m. on the motion to quash.

Ahead of the new hearing date, a pretrial conference is also scheduled in the case for Tuesday afternoon.