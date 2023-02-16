 Skip to main content
More progress being made on planned pickleball courts at Wesselman Park

  • Updated
  • 0
Pickleball ball courts planned for Wesselman Park

City leaders took five bids for construction of 24 pickleball courts planned for Wesselman Park Wednesday.

 Tommy Mason

During a meeting Wednesday, five bids were submitted to the city for construction of the new project.

Plans for pickleball courts in Evansville crossed another hurdle on Wednesday.

During a meeting of the Evansville Parks Board five bids were submitted to the city for construction of the new courts planned at Wesselman Park.

The 24-courts will be located in an unused space next to the tennis courts.

A group of residents against the project continue to call for changes to the existing plan.

City leaders continue to defend the project, saying it will benefit the entire community.

After the approval of funding last fall, the expected price tag for the project is $7 million dollars.

