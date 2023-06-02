 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of ozone in the air for today
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

More than 10,000 people expected in downtown Evansville during events on Saturday

Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A busy day is on the calendar for downtown Evansville.

The Old National Events Plaza says that more than 10,000 people are expected to pass through the city's center during several events on Saturday, June 3, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

If you're attending an event downtown on Saturday, consider arriving 30 minutes to an hour early to find parking and get to where you need to go.

Some of the events happening downtown include the Jehovah's Witness Convention at the Ford Center.

The River City Pride Parade is also happening Saturday, impacting traffic on 5th Street and Main Street.

Two events will be taking place at the Old National Events Plaza - Jurassic Empire and Nate Bargatze.

As a reminder, the Events Plaza will also be going cashless as of Saturday.

You can see a parking and event map shared by the Events Plaza below.

