More than 10,000 people expected in downtown Evansville during events on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A busy day is on the calendar for downtown Evansville.
The Old National Events Plaza says that more than 10,000 people are expected to pass through the city's center during several events on Saturday, June 3, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
If you're attending an event downtown on Saturday, consider arriving 30 minutes to an hour early to find parking and get to where you need to go.
Some of the events happening downtown include the Jehovah's Witness Convention at the Ford Center.
The River City Pride Parade is also happening Saturday, impacting traffic on 5th Street and Main Street.
Two events will be taking place at the Old National Events Plaza - Jurassic Empire and Nate Bargatze.
As a reminder, the Events Plaza will also be going cashless as of Saturday.
You can see a parking and event map shared by the Events Plaza below.