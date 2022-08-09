More than $260K awarded through CenterPoint Energy's 'Community Safe Grant' program in 2022

Officials with CenterPoint Energy said Tuesday that the utility's "Community Safety Grant" program had awarded more than $260,000 to communities so far this year.
According to CenterPoint, the funds have been awarded to communities in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas, through approximately 130 different grants.
The grants awarded to communities through the program provide safety-related equipment and funding for local projects.
“Safety is a core value of CenterPoint Energy’s,” said Alicia Dixon, Director of Community Relations for CenterPoint Energy. “Our Community Partnership Grant program allows us to stay connected to emergency officials, first responders and others in the communities we serve to support our customers’ safety.”
According to CenterPoint, recipients of the funds were determined based on the content of their applications. Applicants were required to outline a safety-related problem, issue or need in the community and how a Community Safety Grant would help create a sustainable solution.
Since 2003 CenterPoint Energy says the Community Safety Grant program has funded more than 1,400 safety-related projects and contributed more than $2.7 million in donations to communities for safety initiatives.