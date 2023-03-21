 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More than $300K in bill assistance available for Duke Energy's Indiana customers

  • Updated
  • 0
utility generic

Duke Energy is reminding its Indiana customers that more than $300,000 is available to them in energy bill assistance.

Through the utility's Share the Light Fund, qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account.

Over the last five years, Duke Energy says it has supported more than 12,000 Indiana households with more than $3 million in energy bill assistance. The company works with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute assistance funds.

Customers in need of bill assistance should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible.

Duke Energy serves customers in local counties including Posey, Gibson, Warrick, Pike, Dubois, Knox, and Daviess.

Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you