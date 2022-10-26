Morton Avenue warehouse fire still has some hotspots

It's been 10 days since the Morton Avenue warehouse fire destroyed the 420-thousand foot warehouse but as of today, a few hotspots still remain.
Despite the recent rainfall, crews will be out there for a few more days to monitor the hotspots and to make sure everything is safe so crews can get in and continue to investigate.
The burning question still remains, what started the blaze? The Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) unit is offering a 5-thousand dollar reward to anyone who can solve what started the fire.
44News spoke with Chief Mike Connelly who reiterated that the fire and hotspots are contained and no cause has been determined. Earlier today, some crews were on scene beginning to clean up some of the areas of the warehouse.
Evansville Fire Department asks that anyone with any information to contact them.