Motorcyclist dies after crashing into school bus in Perry County, sheriff says

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving a school bus.
The Perry County Sheriff's Office shared the news on Tuesday, and said that 43-year-old Nathan Blake had died from his injuries.
The crash happened early on the morning of March 30, just before 7 a.m., in the area of Troy Ridge Road. PCSO says Blake was taken to the hospital after the crash, where he passed away from his injuries.
The sheriff's office says the school bus, a Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation bus, was carrying eight students, but that none of them were injured.
PCSO says an investigation determined that the bus was stopped when Blake rear-ended it.
The crash remains under investigation.