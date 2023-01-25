Mt. Vernon Fire Department seeking new applicants

Fire officials in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, say they're seeking applicants for the 2023 hiring process.
The Mt. Vernon Fire Department shared the request on Wednesday, with several requirements for potential new hires.
According to MVFD, applicants need to be at least 21-years-old and possess a valid driver's license. According to the fire department, you can't be a convicted felon, and you must also have your high school diploma or GED equivalent.
Applications can be picked up at the fire department, and are due by March 3 at 4 p.m.
You can find the Mt. Vernon Fire Department at 311 College Ave. in Mt. Vernon, or call by phone at (812) 838-3447.