Mt. Vernon man charged with child molesting

  • Updated
  • 0
Mt. Vernon Man Arrested for Child Molesting
El'Agance Shemwell

A Mount Vernon man was arrested for child molesting, according to Indiana State Police. 

ISP initiated a criminal investigation on March 16th, after receiving an allegation that a girl under the age of 14 had been sexually molested by 53-year-old Jorge Cesar Gonzalez.

According to officials, the alleged incident occurred during the month of July 2022 in Orange County.

After reviewing the criminal investigation, the Orange County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was arrested Thursday afternoon without incident at his place of employment in Mt. Vernon.

He's been charged with Child Molesting, a Level 4 Felony.

Jorge Gonzalez of Mt Vernon via Indiana State Police

