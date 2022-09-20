Mt. Vernon officer accused of rear-ending police car facing OMVWI, official misconduct charges

An officer with the Mt. Vernon Police Department in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, is facing charges of official misconduct and OMVWI after being accused of crashing into another police cruiser.
A probable cause affidavit filed by an Indiana State Police trooper says that the incident happened on Aug. 26, when they were dispatched to a crash involving two Mount Vernon Police cars.
The Trooper says that they arrived at the crash and found that one police cruiser had rear-ended the other. They say that Officer Michael Collins had been driving one of the cruisers to the scene of a shooting with his lights and siren on.
A MVPD Sergeant at the scene of the crash told the Trooper that they could smell alcohol on Collins, according to the affidavit.
The Trooper talked to another official who said that the odor of alcohol was on Collins' baseball cap, the affidavit says. The Trooper said they smelled the baseball cap too, and that they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from it.
While Collins was being taken to the hospital by ambulance, a paramedic also reported smelling alcohol on him, the affidavit says.
When the Trooper went to talk to Collins at the hospital, they said he had red glossy eyes, and told them that he had drank two beers around 3 p.m. According to the affidavit, Collins claimed that he then stopped drinking and reported to the Mount Vernon High School football game to work off-duty security at 6:30 p.m.
Collins told the Trooper that while he was at the game, he heard the shits fired call come over the radio and responded to the scene, according to the affidavit. He said that his police vehicle would not stop in time, and that he crashed into the back of the other police cruiser.
Nursing staff at the hospital said that presumptive toxicology results showed that Collins' BAC was 0.114.
Following his arrest, Collins was released from jail after posting a $1,500 bond.
He's scheduled for an initial hearing in court on Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m.