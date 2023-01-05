 Skip to main content
Mt. Vernon Police Department offering $10,000 lateral police officer hiring bonus

Mt Vernon Police Department

Experienced police officers are needed in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, and officials say a sizeable bonus is being offered.

A news release from the Mt. Vernon Police Department says the department is offering a $10,000 Lateral Police Officer hiring bonus. 

MVPD says it's looking to hire two experienced officers to fill its ranks. According to MVPD, eligible applicants must be a full time, Indiana Tier I Certified Officer from a state, county, or local municipality with full arrest powers.

The department says the lateral incentive will be paid in $5,000 increments at the end of year 1 and at the end of year 3 (in addition to the increased lateral pay of $50,656).

The incentive funds were approved by the Mount Vernon Common Council. The police department says the offer provides an estimated savings of over $10,000 when compared to hiring a new applicant without previous experience.

