Mt. Vernon police officer honored for saving teen's life from overdose

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEVV) — An officer with the Mt. Vernon Police Department is being recognized for saving a life.
MVPD Officer Levi Hoehn was presented with the Lifesaving Award during a meeting on Thursday morning.
Officer Hoehn was awarded after responding to a possible drug overdose that happened back in April, where a teen was found lying face down not breathing.
The officer was able to get the teen breathing again and administer Narcan before medics arrived and continued to provide care.
The police department says if it wasn't for Officer Hoehn's actions, the teen could have easily lost their life.