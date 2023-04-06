Mt. Vernon police officers honored for saving senior from apartment fire

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEVV) — Two officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department are being honored for saving the life of a resident at a senior living facility where a fire broke out.
The fire happened back on March 29 at The Landing senior living facility on East Water Street in Mt. Vernon.
According to MVPD, officers Anthony Stallings and Darrin Lemberg responded to the scene before being dispatched.
Without regard for his own safety, MVPD says Officer Stallings immediately retrieved his fire extinguisher and ran to the second floor apartment. With black smoke pouring out of the apartment, the officer got a trapped resident outside where she was able to received medical treatment for her burns.
Officer Stallings and Lemberg then went back into the apartment and continued to help evacuate the building to get all residents out.
"Without the quick response of Officer Stallings and Officer Lemberg to get the resident out of the building, there may have been a loss of human life," MVPD said in a statement.
MVPD Chief Andy Rush presented both officers with the MVPD "Lifesaving Medal" for their heroic actions.