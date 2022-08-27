Mt. Vernon woman accused of shooting husband during argument

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened on Friday night in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to state police.
The Indiana State Police says officers were called to a shooting at a home on SR 62 near North Sauerkraut Lane in west Mt. Vernon around 9 p.m. Friday night.
When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound, ISP said. They also found his wife, 48-year-old Melissa Wade, in a bedroom with a gunshot wound.
Detectives say the married couple was involved in an argument when Mellissa allegedly shot Herbert in the chest with a handgun. Detectives also believe Melissa accidentally shot herself in the leg, according to ISP.
Both were taken to the hospital in Evansville. Police say that Herbert's injuries were considered life-threatening, but that Melissa's were not.
According to ISP, a minor was in the home at the time of the shooting, but they were uninjured.
No other details are available right now, but police say the investigation is active.