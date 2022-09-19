 Skip to main content
Multiple departments battling large house fire in Posey County

  • Updated
  • 0
House fire in Cynthiana

Crews are currently working to extinguish a large house fire in Posey County, Indiana.

We're told the fire broke out at a home near the intersection of North Street and Gum Street in the town of Cynthiana.

A witness at the scene of the fire tells us that multiple fire departments are responding to assist, including the Smith Township Volunteer Fire Department and Poseyville Volunteer Fire Department.

Our 44News crew is currently on the way to the scene to gather more information.

Stay with us on-air and online for updates.

