Multiple gunshots fired at Covert Ave apartments

A caller told 911 dispatchers Monday evening, at around 9:30 p.m, that they heard about ten gunshots, that may have come from the intersection of Covert and Jeanette Ave.
The caller said they saw two black males running through an apartment complex, and that both of them had guns and one was chasing and shooting at the other male.
Another caller said an older model car pulled up, fired shots and took off.
No one was reported to be injured, but an apartment was struck with bullets, as well as a vehicle.
The subjects reportedly jumped a fence, crossed Covert Ave, and disappeared into the night.
No arrests have been made at this time, anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Evansville Police Dept.