Multiple injuries reported in Wednesday morning Evansville fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a house fire in Evansville early Wednesday.
Firefighters were sent to the scene of the blaze around 3:30 a.m.
The fire broke out at a home on East Iowa Street, just a few blocks away from North Main Street.
A woman living at the home was taken to to hospital, and a firefighter at the scene was also injured.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
We're working to learn more about the situation, and will provide any updates on the story once they're available.