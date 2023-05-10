 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multiple injuries reported in Wednesday morning Evansville fire

  • 0
Home destroyed by fire on East Iowa Street in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a house fire in Evansville early Wednesday.

Firefighters were sent to the scene of the blaze around 3:30 a.m.

The fire broke out at a home on East Iowa Street, just a few blocks away from North Main Street.

A woman living at the home was taken to to hospital, and a firefighter at the scene was also injured.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

We're working to learn more about the situation, and will provide any updates on the story once they're available.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you