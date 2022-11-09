Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana

Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington.
The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up.
Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority of the reports were made by residents on the east side of the city.
Members of the public are being asked to check their security cameras, or provide any other information available to police.
Anyone who may have information on the break-ins should call WPD Officer Guzman at 812-254-8242.