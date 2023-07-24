Murder charged dismissed in case of missing man found dead in Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The case against a man who was scheduled to go to trial on Monday for a murder charge has been dismissed.
Back in August of 2022, Michael Thomas was charged with murder in connection to the death of another man, Patrick Arthur White, whose body was found in a home on South Linwood Avenue.
Court records show that Thomas's Monday trial was canceled, and that the case was dismissed without prejudice.
Documents obtained by 44News show that the case was dismissed "due to the inability to produce essential witnesses at this time."
While the murder charge surrounding White's death was dismissed on Monday, authorities tell 44News that the case remains open.