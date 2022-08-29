Murder investigation on Ravenswood Drive continues

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive on Saturday night.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville.
Investigators say the suspect went to the home late Saturday night, kicked in the front door, and shot McGillicuddy in the chest.
The suspect is described as a heavyset black male, approximately 5'8''-5'10'', with long dreads pulled back into a ponytail, and gold-colored teeth.
No arrests have been made in the investigation at this time.
The coroner's office says that McGillicuddy's autopsy will be scheduled.