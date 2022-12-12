Murder investigation underway after man shot to death in Evansville

Police are investigating a murder on Evansville's southeast side.
Evansville Police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to police records, dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of Riverside Drive and Judson Street.
The caller told dispatch the person was shot.
We're told when officers arrived on scene, the found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man later died.
The investigation is still active, and EPD says no arrests have been made at this time. While no arrests have been made, EPD says there is a person of interest in the case.
The victim has been identified by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office as a 25-year-old man.
Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call EPD.