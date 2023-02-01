Myriad Brewing Co. adding outdoor courtyard seating at Newburgh location

Owners of a local brewery say they plan to add a spring addition to their Newburgh location.
Myriad Brewing Company announced Wednesday that it would be adding outdoor courtyard seating at the Newburgh Taproom.
The announcement says that this spring, "The Courtyard at Myriad" will be available for customers to enjoy. It will be located directly behind the brewing company's Newburgh location, the Newburgh Taproom.
In addition to a new outdoor space to have a drink, Myriad says the courtyard will also be available for parties.
Myriad Brewing Company also operates a location in downtown Evansville.