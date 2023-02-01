 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Myriad Brewing Co. adding outdoor courtyard seating at Newburgh location

  • Updated
  • 0
Myriad Brewing Co. adding outdoor courtyard seating at Newburgh location

Myriad Brewing Co. adding outdoor courtyard seating at Newburgh location (Myriad Brewing Company photo)

Owners of a local brewery say they plan to add a spring addition to their Newburgh location.

Myriad Brewing Company announced Wednesday that it would be adding outdoor courtyard seating at the Newburgh Taproom.

The announcement says that this spring, "The Courtyard at Myriad" will be available for customers to enjoy. It will be located directly behind the brewing company's Newburgh location, the Newburgh Taproom.

In addition to a new outdoor space to have a drink, Myriad says the courtyard will also be available for parties.

Myriad Brewing Company also operates a location in downtown Evansville.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you