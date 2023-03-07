 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

National Weather Service visits St. Joseph Catholic Church after tornado destruction

  • Updated
Roof blown off of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Vanderburgh County, Indiana (Photo courtesy Cameron Weinzapfel)

Last Friday, the roof was ripped off St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Today, the National Weather Service visited the site before determining that a tornado came through the area.

Members of the National Weather Service in Paducah were on the grounds in Vanderburgh County to survey the damage from last Friday's severe storms and dangerous winds.

"We use the strength of the damage, intensity of the damage, to determine the strength and radius of the tornado in terms of wind speed and the scale reading," said Derrick Snyder, Meteorologist for National Weather Service. 

They have confirmed 7 total tornados touched down last Friday. National Weather Service did confirm two tornados in Vanderburgh County. An EF-0 near Haubstadt and a EF-1 tornado which took off the roof of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. 

"I went out and looked and said oh my the roof is gone," said Father Gene Schroeder, Pastor at St. Joseph's. 

During the storm, people were inside Saint Joseph Catholic Church when the roof flew off. Fortunately, no one was injured and even though the roof flew off, the inside remained untouched. 

Crews were on-site today, fixing power lines and putting on a temporary roof on the Church. 

