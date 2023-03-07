National Weather Service visits St. Joseph Catholic Church after tornado destruction

Members of the National Weather Service in Paducah were on the grounds in Vanderburgh County to survey the damage from last Friday's severe storms and dangerous winds.
"We use the strength of the damage, intensity of the damage, to determine the strength and radius of the tornado in terms of wind speed and the scale reading," said Derrick Snyder, Meteorologist for National Weather Service.
They have confirmed 7 total tornados touched down last Friday. National Weather Service did confirm two tornados in Vanderburgh County. An EF-0 near Haubstadt and a EF-1 tornado which took off the roof of Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
"I went out and looked and said oh my the roof is gone," said Father Gene Schroeder, Pastor at St. Joseph's.
During the storm, people were inside Saint Joseph Catholic Church when the roof flew off. Fortunately, no one was injured and even though the roof flew off, the inside remained untouched.
Crews were on-site today, fixing power lines and putting on a temporary roof on the Church.