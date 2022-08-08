 Skip to main content
Nearly 2,000 Evansville water customers approved for monthly bill relief program so far

EWSU

Back in July, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) launched its new Bill Relief Program for local residents, and since then, officials say nearly 2,000 customers have taken advantage of the service.

EWSU said Monday that since the program was launched, 1,715 EWSU customers had been approved.

The EWSU Bill Relief Program provides a $10 monthly credit on qualifying customers' utility bills for one year.

EWSU says that relief funds are still available, and encourages eligible customers to apply.

Who’s Eligible?

  • EWSU customers who reside in City limits with an active water account and have a household income of $50,000 or less may qualify for assistance.

What does the Bill Relief Program Provide?

  • Customers who apply for the program and qualify will receive a $10 monthly credit applied to their account each month for one year – for a total savings of $120. The credit offsets the 2022 water rate increase that went into effect July 1. After one year, customers may have the opportunity to reapply for the program for an additional 12 months or while funds last.

How to Apply

  1. Visit ewsu.com/BillRelief.
  2. Fill out the application, including EWSU account number and household income.
  3. Applicants will receive an email verifying the application was received and whether the request was approved or denied.

