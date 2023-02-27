 Skip to main content
Nearly a dozen drivers arrested in Perry County this weekend

perry-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

Nearly 12 people were cited or arrest for impaired driving or gun related offenses during a saturation patrol in Perry County.

An overnight patrol turns into a success for several local and regional law enforcement agencies.

Indiana State Police, Tell City Police, and the Perry County's Sheriff's Office came together Saturday night, to conduct a patrol focused on drunk or impaired drivers.

In addition to drunk drivers, several people were cited for gun related offenses.

After taking a look at their most recent stats, nearly a dozen people were arrested. 

Indiana State Police encourage everyone to report any drivers they suspect to be impaired by call 911.

