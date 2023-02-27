Nearly a dozen drivers arrested in Perry County this weekend

An overnight patrol turns into a success for several local and regional law enforcement agencies.
Indiana State Police, Tell City Police, and the Perry County's Sheriff's Office came together Saturday night, to conduct a patrol focused on drunk or impaired drivers.
In addition to drunk drivers, several people were cited for gun related offenses.
After taking a look at their most recent stats, nearly a dozen people were arrested.
Indiana State Police encourage everyone to report any drivers they suspect to be impaired by call 911.