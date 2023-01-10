New adult-oriented programs coming to Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands

There's a new lineup of evening programs coming to Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands nature preserve in Evansville.
According to Wesselman Woods, the new "After Dark Series" is a lineup of programs that will take place throughout 2023 and include new entries into the preserve's environmental programming: Night Owls, Trails at Twilight, and Sips at Sunset.
Wesselman Woods says that each program in the After Dark Series has its own unique educational element, like scientific discussions, exploration of nocturnal ecology, and nature-based play.
The Wesselman Woods website says the programs are adult-oriented, and that beer, and wine tastings are also on the menu.
For more information on the new After Dark Series, visit wesselmanwoods.org.