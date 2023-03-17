New 'ALICE' kits placed in every Haubstadt Community School classroom

A Gibson County, Indiana high school got some new emergency equipment in each of its classrooms on Friday.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says that each classroom at Haubstadt Community School received a new "ALICE Kit" on Friday.
The ALICE - or "Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate," kits contain a variety of items that could be used in emergency situations.
A list of items in the emergency kits includes things like kitty litter for absorbing liquid, sugar packets for diabetic emergencies, and even tampons for bullet wounds.
About a month ago in February, authorities said that there was an intruder at the school, a 22-year-old man who was having a mental crisis.
Following that incident, concerned parents filled the room during a district meeting expressing frustrations and concerns over safety at the school.