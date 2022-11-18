 Skip to main content
New certified therapy dog serving the Evansville region

There will be a new certified therapy dog serving in the Evansville, Indiana region.

A post shared by Global Medical Response (GMR) Therapy Dog Team on Friday said that "Tevy," a 2-year-old labradoodle, had passed his GMR Therapy Dog Evaluation.

According to the post, Tevy and his primary handler Trenton Harker have been training for the past 24 months to achieve the certification.

GMR says the dogs and their handlers are trained to help emergency personnel who experience trauma while in the field or on 911 calls.

