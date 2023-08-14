New Chipotle location opening in Evansville on Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a new Chipotle restaurant opening in Evansville on Tuesday.
As of Aug. 15, the new location will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 2801 Menards Dr. in Evansville.
The new restaurant will feature the brand's signature "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up online orders without leaving the car.
If you're in the market for a job, we're told the new location has openings. Hiring incentives include a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program, and more.
If you're interested in applying, you can visit Chipotle's website.