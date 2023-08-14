 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Chipotle location opening in Evansville on Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Chipotle file photo mgn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a new Chipotle restaurant opening in Evansville on Tuesday.

As of Aug. 15, the new location will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at 2801 Menards Dr. in Evansville.

The new restaurant will feature the brand's signature "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up online orders without leaving the car.

If you're in the market for a job, we're told the new location has openings. Hiring incentives include a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program, and more.

If you're interested in applying, you can visit Chipotle's website.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you