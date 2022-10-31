New Dollar General store opens in Evansville area

A new Dollar General store location is now open to customers in the Evansville, Indiana area.
Officials with Dollar General said Monday that the store at 4224 E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville was now open for business.
A news release from Dollar General says that in addition to a wide variety of household essentials like food, hygiend products, and other supplies, the new Evansville location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
The new store on Boonville New Harmony Road also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more, according to Dollar General. They say the produce set offers the top 20 items that are typically sold in traditional grocery stores, and also covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.
To commemorate the opening of the new location, Dollar General says it also plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students.
We're told the new store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people.