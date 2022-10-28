 Skip to main content
New Evansville skate park awaits permits before opening next year

  • Updated
Sunset Skatepark Artist Rendering

The new skate park along the Evansville riverfront is set to open in the summer of 2023.

 Tommy Mason

Evansville's newest skatepark is set to open along the riverfront in summer of 2023.

The new Sunset Skatepark is one step closer to the finish line on the Evansville riverfront.

According to Hunger Skatepark, the organization behind the construction, they are now waiting for permits before moving forward.

The skate park will be located next to the Evansville Water & Sewer and Utility's new Sunrise Pump Station, and Mickey's Kingdom. 

Hunger Skatepark has paved the way for several similar venues in Indiana, including Batesville, Kokomo, Bloomington, Muncie, and Indianapolis.

The completion date for the Evansville skate park is slated for Summer of 2023.

