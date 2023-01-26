New home found for dog of bicyclist who was hit and killed by driver in Newburgh

A new home has been found for the dog of a man who was hit and killed by a driver in Newburgh, Indiana.
"Woofie Joe's Pet Resort & Daycare" took to social media in search of a new home for Sophie, after her owner was hit and killed while riding his bike.
The pet daycare had originally taken to social media in search of a new owner for Sophie, but said Wednesday that Sophie's new family had been found.
"We have found a great home for Sophie. It’s the best outcome I could’ve hoped for as she will be going to a great family, where she will be working on her weight with owners knowledgeable in weight loss and Labrador retrievers," the update from the pet daycare says. "We wish her all the best. Hugs to Sophie!"
While Sophie will be going home with her new family, officials with the daycare reminded the public that there are many other dogs and rescues still looking for a good home.