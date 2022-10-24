New Korean restaurant opening in Evansville

A new restaurant offering Korean cuisine will soon be opening its doors to customers in Evansville, Indiana.
Owners of JUMAK Korean Restaurant say they're working to open their doors within the week.
While an official opening date hasn't been set at this time, the restaurant did release its menu, which you can see below.
JUMAK is located at 5702 E. Virginia St. in Evansville, just north of the Lloyd Expressway between Green River Road and Burkhardt Road.
You can check out the restaurant's Facebook page for an exact opening date when it's released.