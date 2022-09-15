There's a new mural being painted in downtown Evansville's "Self.e Alley."
Abby Elpers, creator of Self.e Alley, says that the fourth mural is being painted in the alley by Orange Moon Art Studio, through grant funding provided by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.
“More than anything, the 4th mural design is about owning who we are,” said Elpers. “We grow corn. We’re Midwest nice. And we say ‘Ope!’ It’s who we are, and this mural will be a backdrop to celebrate our Midwest home.”
Elpers says this latest addition to Self.e Alley should be done sometime in October.
You can find Self.e Alley at Innovation Pointe in downtown Evansville at 318 Main St.