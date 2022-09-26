New pizza spot holding grand opening in Evansville

A new pizza spot is holding a grand opening on Evansville's west side Monday.
A post from Harmony Pizza's Facebook page says the business will kick off its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday at its location on the city's west side.
The restaurant offers made-to-order homemade pizza with fresh ingredients, with dine-in, carryout, and delivery available.
The restaurant's menu says it also offers other items like Strombolis, salads, wings, nachos, and other sides and specialties.
Harmony Pizza is located at 1101 Harmony Way. You can see the restaurant's full menu below, or on Facebook.