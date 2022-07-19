 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New pizza spot open for business in downtown Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0

A new pizza spot is now open in downtown Evansville, Indiana.

Pangea Pizzeria opened up at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Northwest 2nd Street and Ingle Street.

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for lunch service, and again from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. for dinner.  Lunch hours at Pangea Pizzeria will stay the same on Fridays and Saturdays, but on those days, dinner will be served from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pangea Pizzeria serves Neapolitan-style pizza, among other items like made-from-scratch Sorbetto and Gelato, and oversized cookies.

The restaurant's full menu can be seen below.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Tags

Recommended for you