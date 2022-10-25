New recycling plant coming to Mount Vernon

A state-of-the-art recycling facility is coming to Mount Vernon, Indiana, which is expected to create more than 200 jobs.
Avangard Innovative, the largest post-consumer resin producer in the country, will be opening a new plant in a field across from AstraZeneca on Indiana State Road 62.
"This was about a year long process. They have other customers here locally that make this a very attractive place for them to land," said Jenna Richardt, VP of Economic and Community Development for the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership.
The 176-acre site will be the company's first location in Indiana, allowing them to increase service to the Midwest.
"We've had a lot of good companies move in - good corporate neighbors - so what some people don't realize is what good corporate neighbors can do for us," said Mount Vernon Mayor Bill Curtis.
Officials say this new venture will enrich the economy and bring new opportunities to the Tri-State.
"(The) community is very excited. Posey County will see new jobs, and we will see business flourish," added Richardt.
Construction is set to begin in 2023, with an opening date in 2024.