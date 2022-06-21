New relief program announced to help offset increased water bill costs in Evansville

A new utility relief program was announced for water customers in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said Tuesday that a new relief program would use $4 million to help qualifying Evansville Water & Sewer Utility customers pay their bills.
"We have asked the city council to approve $4 million from our American Rescue Plan Act allocation to pay for the utility bill relief program," Mayor Winnecke said. "Customers with active city water service who apply for the program and qualify will receive a $3 monthly credit applied to the account each month."
Mayor Winnecke says the $3 monthly credit will offset the monthly water rate increase, which is scheduled to go into effect July 1 after being approved in March. The mayor says an estimated 40,000 customers will qualify for the new relief program.
The water rate increase was originally proposed in May of 2021 to fund the replacement of the city's water treatment plant.
You can learn more about the relief program and apply for it online on ewsu.com.
Winnecke says the city council will officially vote to approve the funding for the new relief program Monday.