New salon opens in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Downtown Evansville is welcoming its newest business.
Salon Redefined will hold its grand opening on Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The new salon will be open Tuesday through Saturday in Suite 007 of the Curtis Building, located at 915 Main St.
The full-service salon offers barber services, body waxing, facials, lash care, massages, hair extensions, haircuts and coloring, and skin care services. The salon employs nine individuals, including a barber, massage therapist and esthetician, lash technician, and multiple stylists.
Sara Westerfield and Candice Schmitt are the salon's owners/operators. They picked the new location, which used to be a salon over 10 years ago, for its central location and character.
“Salon Redefined offers a welcoming atmosphere with a particular focus on client satisfaction and comfort. We strive to provide the best self-care services to expand your self-love journey,” Westerfield says.
Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District President Josh Armstrong says that Salon Redefined is adding to downtown's vibrant and growing business scene.
“In 2022, 38 businesses opened or expanded in Downtown Evansville. We welcome Salon Redefined and their clients to our neighborhood. We are pleased to add another health and beauty offering to our growing roster of consumer-oriented businesses,” said Josh Armstrong, president, EID.
You can book an appointment at Salon Redefined by giving them a call or connecting on Facebook.