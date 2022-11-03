 Skip to main content
New stationary store open for business in downtown Evansville

  • Updated
Interior photo of Memo, now open in downtown Evansville (Downtown Evansville EID photo)

There's a new stationary store open to customers in downtown Evansville, Indiana.

The store, "Memo," is downtown Evansville's latest retail addition, and is now open to customers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its location at 209 Main St.

Officials with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District say the shop features a wide array of cards, letter-pressed stationary, vintage-inspired Christmas décor and wrapping paper, fountain pens, gift-worthy bound notebooks, and more. They say Memo will also hold various art classes, and have a custom stationary department starting in early 2023.

Memo's owner is not new to the downtown business scene. Heather Vaught owns the business, in addition to River City Coffee + Goods just a stone's throw away at 223 Main St.

“Seven years ago, I had this dream of an Evansville-loving stationary shop. I ended up opening River City Coffee + Goods instead. I’ve learned and grown so much as a business owner and am thrilled to open Memo just a few doors down the street. The products, colors, and location truly reflect everything I love,” says Vaught.

You can see some interior and exterior photos of Memo below.

New stationary store 'Memo' opens in downtown Evansville

