New three-year labor agreement reached for Alcoa Warrick Operations

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A new three-year labor agreement was reached for the smelter at Alcoa Warrick Operations.
Officials with Alcoa say that members of the United Steelworkers had ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that covers employees at its aluminum smelters in the United States.
The new agreement was announced on Thursday, after the previous contract expired on Monday.
According to Alcoa, the new three-year agreement also applies for the smelter at Massena Operations in New York. Combined, the agreement covers about 860 employees at the Warrick Operations smelter and the Massena Operations smelter.
The full labor agreement announcement from Alcoa can be seen here.