 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southwest Indiana, the counties of Posey,
Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Pike. In southern Illinois,
counties along and north of Highway 13. In southeast Missouri,
Perry County.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

New 'Toyota Grand Highlander' coming to Toyota in Princeton

  • 0
Toyota Grand Highlander teaser image

Toyota Grand Highlander teaser image

 MAGROUND GmbH

Officials with Toyota say a new SUV is coming to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton.

In a news release sent out Thursday, Toyota said the all-new "Toyota Grand Highlander" was one of the new SUVs coming to Toyota Indiana.

While Toyota revealed a small glimpse of the new three-row SUV on Thursday, the official world premier of the Toyota Grand Highlander is set for Feb. 8 at the Chicago Auto Show.

Toyota says the Grand Highlander grows the SUV family as "the ultimate road-trip vehicle."

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you