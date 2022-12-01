New 'Toyota Grand Highlander' coming to Toyota in Princeton

Officials with Toyota say a new SUV is coming to Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton.
In a news release sent out Thursday, Toyota said the all-new "Toyota Grand Highlander" was one of the new SUVs coming to Toyota Indiana.
While Toyota revealed a small glimpse of the new three-row SUV on Thursday, the official world premier of the Toyota Grand Highlander is set for Feb. 8 at the Chicago Auto Show.
Toyota says the Grand Highlander grows the SUV family as "the ultimate road-trip vehicle."