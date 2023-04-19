New trial date set for widow of murdered Evansville firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The widow of slain Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr won't be going to trial in May as originally planned.
Court records show the May 22 trial date for Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was cancelled.
Fox-Doerr is now set to head to trial on July 31. She's faced with charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
After being arrested and charged with perjury, authorities announced that Fox-Doerr was also facing those murder charges. Charged along with Fox-Doerr was Larry Richmond Sr., also on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Richmond made his first court appearance in the case in February, and has a review hearing set for May 8.
Firefighter Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside his home on Oakley Street back in February of 2019. He was 51.