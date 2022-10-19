Newburgh bakery closing for good

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

West to northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with isolated higher gusts
are expected today, along with very low humidity this afternoon.
The breezy conditions and low humidity, combined with the very
dry vegetation across the region due to the ongoing drought means
there will be an elevated fire danger today.

The concern for field fires will be high today. Take extra care
with any activities that may accidently cause a fire. It is
imperative that you refrain from any intentional burning. Many
counties across our region continue to have burn bans in effect.

We anticipate we will have another elevated or critical fire
danger concern on Thursday.

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
low relative humidity and gusty southwest winds FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076,
077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086,
086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081,
082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and
094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088.Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and
022.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108,
109, 110, 111, 112, and 114. This is all of southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Newburgh bakery closing for good

  • Updated
  • 0
Cupcakes at Lil' Tate's Bakery in Newburgh

Cupcakes at Lil' Tate's Bakery in Newburgh (Lil' Tate's Bakery, Facebook)

A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good.

The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision.

The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing. "As a small business I can’t possibly raise my prices high enough to compensate for the rise in cost of goods. I do this because I love it and I feel as if it would be unfair to also raise prices constantly to make up for the cost of goods and overhead," the post from owner Joni Warren says.

Warren says she also made the decision to allow her to spend time with her two kids, with another on the way.

The bakery's official closing date is Nov. 21, but Warren says she's completely booked with orders between now and then.

