Newburgh Dollar General ordered to temporarily close due to violations, health department says

A Warrick County, Indiana business will be closed temporarily after being ordered to do so by the local health department.
A statement from the Warrick County Health Department sent out Wednesday said that the Dollar General store #7577 at 10588 W. SR 662 in Newburgh was ordered to close temporarily.
According to WCHD, the order was issued after the store was found to have "repeated violations, which constitute a danger to personals safety or have been found in violation to provisions of applicable ordinances."
The health department says staff members at the store are working to correct the violations, and that the store will be reopened after passing a follow-up inspection.